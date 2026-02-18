Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Issues Earnings Results

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.30), FiscalAI reports. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of ($117.71) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 million.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.47. 352,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.91 million, a P/E ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.5%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 666.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOD has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Loop Capital set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gladstone Commercial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 71.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition and long?term ownership of industrial and office properties throughout the United States. The company’s portfolio emphasizes both single?tenant net?leased investments and multi?tenant assets, targeting properties that provide stable, predictable rental income. Gladstone Commercial seeks to grow shareholder value through both internal cash flow from its existing portfolio and strategic property acquisitions in markets with strong occupancy trends.

The company’s primary business activities include identifying, underwriting and acquiring commercial real estate assets that support light industrial users and professional office tenants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.