Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04), Zacks reports.
Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance
COGT traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,428,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,495. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cogent Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $43.73. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 0.45.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $127,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,503,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,324,415.20. The trade was a 38.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Edward Robinson sold 90,000 shares of Cogent Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $3,486,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 140,002 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,677.48. This represents a 39.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,737,642 shares of company stock valued at $136,600,345 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on COGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cogent Biosciences to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group raised Cogent Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cogent Biosciences
Cogent Biosciences Company Profile
Cogent Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies that modulate the tumor microenvironment. The company’s research centers on targeting colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R), a key regulator of tumor-associated macrophages that can promote tumor growth and immune evasion. By selectively inhibiting CSF1R, Cogent Biosciences aims to restore immune surveillance and enhance the efficacy of existing cancer treatments.
The company’s lead asset is an orally bioavailable CSF1R inhibitor that has advanced into early-stage clinical trials for various solid tumors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cogent Biosciences
- Have $500? Invest in Elon’s AI Masterplan
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- ATCX is Sitting on One of Brazil’s Largest Critical Minerals Portfolios!
Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.