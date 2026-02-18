Canada Goose Holdings Inc. $GOOS is SCP Investment LP’s 6th Largest Position

SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Goose accounts for about 3.9% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SCP Investment LP owned 0.36% of Canada Goose worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the third quarter worth $88,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Stock Performance

GOOS stock opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Canada Goose from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Evercore raised their price target on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOS

About Canada Goose

(Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GOOS, is a Canadian design and manufacturing company specializing in premium outerwear. The firm is best known for its down-filled jackets and parkas, engineered to deliver high performance in extreme cold weather. Over time, Canada Goose has expanded its product range to include knitwear, fleece, footwear, and accessories, all designed with an emphasis on technical innovation, quality craftsmanship, and functional style.

Founded in 1957 as Metro Sportswear Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.