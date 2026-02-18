CenterBook Partners LP Sells 5,003,373 Shares of Ur Energy Inc $URG

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,203,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,003,373 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned 1.12% of Ur Energy worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bravias Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ur Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ur Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ur Energy by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 27,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ur Energy by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ur Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ur Energy stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $592.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ur Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URG. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ur Energy in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.15 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Ur Energy from $2.70 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.41.

In other Ur Energy news, VP Jade Walle bought 144,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $182,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 144,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,880. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc is a U.S.?based uranium mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of uranium to serve the global nuclear power industry. The company’s core expertise centers on in situ recovery (ISR) mining techniques, which involve the extraction of uranium from sandstone formations using a low-environmental-impact process that recovers uranium in solution. Through this approach, Ur-Energy strives to maintain efficient production while minimizing surface disturbance, water usage and waste generation.

The company’s flagship asset is the Lost Creek Project in Wyoming’s Great Divide Basin, which commenced commercial production in 2013.

