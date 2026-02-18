SCP Investment LP Takes $621,000 Position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS

SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. Kodiak Gas Services makes up 0.5% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 4.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Amplify Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amplify Investments LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KGS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair began coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 245.00%.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

