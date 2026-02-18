CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.350-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CNH Industrial Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:CNH opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.29. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 3.35%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNH shares. iA Financial set a $13.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $12.00 price objective on CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

See Also

