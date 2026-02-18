The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 on March 6th

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.
Scotts Miracle-Gro has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a payout ratio of 62.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.3%.
Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 2.3%
Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.98. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $70.75.
Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile
Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of consumer lawn and garden products. The firm serves both retail and professional customers through an array of branded offerings that include lawn fertilizers, grass seed, pest and disease control solutions, plant foods and specialty products for indoor and outdoor gardening. Its portfolio spans well-known names such as Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and various hydroponic and specialty garden brands.
Headquartered in Marysville, Ohio, the company traces its roots to O.M.
