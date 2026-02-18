The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 on March 6th

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

Scotts Miracle-Gro has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a payout ratio of 62.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.3%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.98. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $70.75.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.25 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of consumer lawn and garden products. The firm serves both retail and professional customers through an array of branded offerings that include lawn fertilizers, grass seed, pest and disease control solutions, plant foods and specialty products for indoor and outdoor gardening. Its portfolio spans well-known names such as Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and various hydroponic and specialty garden brands.

Headquartered in Marysville, Ohio, the company traces its roots to O.M.

