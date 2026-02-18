DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 27th

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KTF opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: KTF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. Established in 2002, the fund is managed by DWS Group, a global asset management firm and affiliate of Deutsche Bank, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol KTF. Its structure allows investors access to a diversified portfolio of municipal securities with the potential for tax-advantaged income distributions.

The trust’s investment strategy focuses primarily on investment-grade municipal bonds issued by U.S.

