Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 49,422 Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,422 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned 0.12% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,986 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 281,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 57,029 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,233,000.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Up 0.1%

CGBL stock opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average of $35.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.69. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $36.63.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.2251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Balanced ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash. CGBL was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

