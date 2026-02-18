Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.29), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $776.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.41 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Cinemark’s conference call:

Cinemark posted a post?pandemic high in 2025—$3.1 billion in revenue and $578 million of adjusted EBITDA (18.6% margin)—while generating nearly $1.8 billion of adjusted EBITDA over the past three years, extinguishing >$700M of COVID debt and returning $315M to shareholders.

Management expects a stronger 2026 slate to drive attendance and margin expansion, is planning to ramp capital spending to about $250 million (roughly $50–60M internationally) to fund new builds and upgrades, and views that spending as ROI?driven.

(roughly $50–60M internationally) to fund new builds and upgrades, and views that spending as ROI?driven. Premium formats and concessions are key growth drivers—about 10% of domestic sites have two XD screens, premium formats are ~15% of box office, and domestic concession per?cap rose ~5% in 2025 (driven by pricing, higher incidence and mix), with more menu, merchandise and throughput initiatives planned.

The company says it meaningfully expanded market share and loyalty (Movie Club up >50% vs 2019), believes at least ~100 bps of share gains vs pre?pandemic are sustainable, and notes alternative programming now represents >10% of box office.

Management flagged risks that drove 2025 softness—an uneven film mix and no mega?blockbuster—and cautioned that shortened streaming windows, potential capacity constraints in a crowded 2026 summer/year?end, and international slate/FX/inflation dynamics could pressure results.

NYSE CNK opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNK. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Insider Transactions at Cinemark

In other Cinemark news, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $547,854.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,152,201.60. The trade was a 11.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 118.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 48.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 258.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter worth about $216,000.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CNK) is a leading theatrical exhibitor that acquires, develops and operates motion picture theatres under the Cinemark® brand in the United States and Latin America. The company’s core business involves the presentation of first-run feature films coupled with an array of in?theatre services, including concessions, premium auditoriums and loyalty programs. Cinemark’s exhibition portfolio encompasses both corporate?owned and franchised complexes, offering moviegoers a range of experiences from standard screens to large?format halls.

The company’s product offerings extend beyond ticket sales to include an assortment of concession items, such as popcorn, fountain beverages, candy and specialty snacks, as well as bar and lounge concepts in select locations.

