Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $410.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. KGI Securities downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.73.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $382.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $367.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.28. The stock has a market cap of $381.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,763.20. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. This represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Croban acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 47,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,458,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple broker upgrades and higher price targets signal analyst confidence — Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $430 and kept an "outperform" rating, and Truist lifted its target to $405 while reiterating a Buy. These lifts provide explicit upside guidance from dealers.

Brokerages' consensus is "Moderate Buy," reinforcing institutional tilt toward the name and providing a supportive backdrop for longer-term holders.

Analysts expect Home Depot to likely beat upcoming Q4 earnings — upbeat near-term earnings expectations can limit downside if results meet or beat forecasts.

Company capital discipline (balanced investments, steady dividends, strong cash flow) is highlighted as a long-term value driver, supporting shareholder returns despite cyclical pressures.

Neutral Sentiment: Home Depot has climbed ~17% over three months, but some analysts warn the stock trades at a premium and faces estimate cuts and housing-related headwinds — a mixed signal that supports caution after strong recent gains.

Negative Sentiment: Operational and reputational issues—reports about ICE raids and increased theft (e.g., power tools being locked up)—are cited as concerning to customers and may hurt traffic/transaction trends and investor sentiment. This has contributed to short-term share weakness.

Short-term price pressure: coverage noting the stock declined while the broader market improved underscores profit-taking and sentiment-driven selling today.

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

