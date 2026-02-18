Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $283.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.96. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $284.57.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.90, for a total value of $144,780.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,368.60. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

More Clean Harbors News

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Here are the key news stories impacting Clean Harbors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company Q4 & full?year 2025 results: Management said Clean Harbors finished 2025 with “strong fourth?quarter results, including higher profitability in both of our operating segments,” driven by the Environmental segment — a near?term positive for margins and cash generation. Clean Harbors Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

Company Q4 & full?year 2025 results: Management said Clean Harbors finished 2025 with “strong fourth?quarter results, including higher profitability in both of our operating segments,” driven by the Environmental segment — a near?term positive for margins and cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Pre?earnings coverage: An MSN primer outlines what to expect around the Q4 report and key topics for the earnings release — useful background but not market?moving on its own. Clean Harbors (CLH) reports Q4: Everything you need to know ahead of earnings

Pre?earnings coverage: An MSN primer outlines what to expect around the Q4 report and key topics for the earnings release — useful background but not market?moving on its own. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cuts estimates: Analysts trimmed multiple near?term and FY forecasts (examples include Q4 2025 EPS lowered to $1.52 from $1.60, FY2026 to $7.56 from $8.05, and several quarterly cuts for 2026–2027). Zacks retains a “Hold” and the downward revisions put pressure on forward earnings expectations and the stock’s valuation. MarketBeat CLH page (Zacks coverage summary)

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $237.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $253.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLH

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.