Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS) Short Interest Up 22.6% in January

Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,901,084 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the January 15th total of 12,151,106 shares. Approximately 14.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,179,042 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,179,042 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 14.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Fractyl Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Fractyl Health in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fractyl Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fractyl Health in the third quarter worth $31,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fractyl Health during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fractyl Health during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GUTS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fractyl Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Fractyl Health in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Fractyl Health in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fractyl Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Fractyl Health Price Performance

GUTS stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Fractyl Health has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $53.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39.

Fractyl Health Company Profile

Fractyl Health, Inc is a clinical-stage medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive, endoscopic therapies for metabolic diseases. Headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Fractyl is advancing treatments that target the underlying physiology of conditions such as type 2 diabetes, obesity and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) by modifying the duodenal mucosa to improve metabolic control.

The company’s lead product, Revita® Duodenal Mucosal Resurfacing (Revita DMR), employs a catheter-based hydrothermal ablation technique to remodel the lining of the upper small intestine.

