May Hill Capital LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

May Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,978 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of May Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH opened at $104.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.54. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.74 and a 1 year high of $106.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

