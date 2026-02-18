Ribbita by Virtuals Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $135.22 Million (TIBBIR)

Ribbita by Virtuals (TIBBIR) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Ribbita by Virtuals token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ribbita by Virtuals has traded up 55.8% against the US dollar. Ribbita by Virtuals has a total market cap of $135.22 million and $7.31 million worth of Ribbita by Virtuals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ribbita by Virtuals alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,492.62 or 0.99958853 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ribbita by Virtuals Token Profile

Ribbita by Virtuals’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Ribbita by Virtuals’ official Twitter account is @ribbita2012. The official website for Ribbita by Virtuals is app.virtuals.io/virtuals/18820.

Ribbita by Virtuals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbita by Virtuals (TIBBIR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Ribbita by Virtuals has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Ribbita by Virtuals is 0.13694093 USD and is up 5.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $7,536,747.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/18820.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbita by Virtuals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ribbita by Virtuals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ribbita by Virtuals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ribbita by Virtuals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ribbita by Virtuals and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.