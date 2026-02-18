Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised Nomura Research Institute from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nomura Research Institute Price Performance

Shares of NRILY stock opened at $25.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. Nomura Research Institute has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 22.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nomura Research Institute will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI) is a Tokyo-based provider of management consulting and information technology services. Founded in 1965, the firm combines industry research, strategic advisory and systems development to help corporate and public-sector clients address complex business and technology challenges. NRI is known for integrating consulting insight with large-scale system integration, outsourcing and software solutions to support digital transformation initiatives.

NRI’s core activities include management and IT consulting, system integration, application development, and IT outsourcing.

