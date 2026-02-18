Short Interest in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Expands By 20.1%

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 32,731 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the January 15th total of 27,249 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,199 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 21,199 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rave Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rave Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAVE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Saber Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAVE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,202. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.35. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $3.75.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, operates and franchises a fast?casual pizza restaurant concept under the Rave Restaurant Group brand. The company’s locations feature made?to?order artisanal pizzas, calzones, salads, desserts and specialty beverages, with service options that include dine?in, takeout, delivery and catering. A proprietary digital platform supports each restaurant’s point?of?sale, online ordering and loyalty programs, aiming to enhance guest convenience and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, RAVE Restaurant Group has grown its footprint to include both company?owned and franchised units across select U.S.

Further Reading

