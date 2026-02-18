Succinct Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges (PROVE)

Succinct (PROVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 18th. Succinct has a market capitalization of $63.13 million and $9.42 million worth of Succinct was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Succinct token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000480 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Succinct has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Succinct alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,492.62 or 0.99958853 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Succinct Token Profile

Succinct was first traded on January 20th, 2025. Succinct’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Succinct is blog.succinct.xyz. Succinct’s official website is www.succinct.xyz. Succinct’s official Twitter account is @succinctlabs.

Buying and Selling Succinct

According to CryptoCompare, “Succinct (PROVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Succinct has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 195,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Succinct is 0.32456994 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $9,715,369.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.succinct.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Succinct directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Succinct should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Succinct using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Succinct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Succinct and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.