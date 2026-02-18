MYX Finance Trading 71.9% Lower This Week (MYX)

MYX Finance (MYX) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One MYX Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MYX Finance has traded down 71.9% against the US dollar. MYX Finance has a total market capitalization of $168.72 million and approximately $35.82 million worth of MYX Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,492.62 or 0.99958853 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MYX Finance Profile

MYX Finance was first traded on May 31st, 2023. MYX Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,762,450 tokens. The official message board for MYX Finance is medium.com/@myxfinance. MYX Finance’s official Twitter account is @myx_finance. The official website for MYX Finance is app.myx.finance.

MYX Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MYX Finance (MYX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MYX Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 251,473,423.7 in circulation. The last known price of MYX Finance is 1.29608383 USD and is down -25.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $41,487,377.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.myx.finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MYX Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MYX Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MYX Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

