Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.15 Million in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,112 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Mosaic by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 23.1% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 32,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 43,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $38.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 22.80%.

MOS has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, December 29th. HSBC dropped their price target on Mosaic from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mosaic from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Mosaic from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

About Mosaic

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

