Wrapped Bera Price Up 22% Over Last Week (WBERA)

Wrapped Bera (WBERA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, Wrapped Bera has traded 22% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Bera has a market cap of $13.14 million and $285.74 thousand worth of Wrapped Bera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bera token can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00000948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bera Profile

Wrapped Bera’s total supply is 20,516,696 tokens. Wrapped Bera’s official Twitter account is @berachain. Wrapped Bera’s official website is berachain.com.

Wrapped Bera Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bera (WBERA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Bera Chain platform. Wrapped Bera has a current supply of 20,516,695.96707334. The last known price of Wrapped Bera is 0.63599408 USD and is down -4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $481,155.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://berachain.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bera using one of the exchanges listed above.

