iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,165,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.60% of iShares Gold Trust worth $958,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,520,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,493,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,876 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 8.5% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,130,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,890,000 after buying an additional 559,413 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,616,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,563,000 after buying an additional 148,881 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,814,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,099,000 after buying an additional 323,755 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 809.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,108,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,835 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Gold Trust Price Performance
IAU stock opened at $91.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.70. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $104.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.
Trending Headlines about iShares Gold Trust
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish technical patterns and expectations of eventual Fed rate cuts are supporting upside potential for gold, which could underpin IAU if key supports hold. Gold and Silver Technical Analysis: Bullish Structure Builds Ahead of FOMC Minutes
- Positive Sentiment: Gold has shown a bounce above the ~$4,935 area despite dollar strength, suggesting short-term resilience that could stabilize IAU flows. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: $5,000 Clash as Dollar Firms – Break or Reversal?
- Positive Sentiment: ANZ and other strategists are projecting materially higher gold later this year (ANZ sees ~$5,800/oz in Q2), a bullish fundamental narrative that could attract flows back into IAU if momentum returns. ANZ sees gold hitting $5,800 an ounce in the second quarter
- Positive Sentiment: Commentary pushing back on bearish calls (e.g., JP Morgan critique) supports the view that current dips may be corrective, not trend-reversal, which is constructive for IAU holders. JP Morgan says there’s a case against the gold rally continuing – and it’s wrong
- Neutral Sentiment: Traders are awaiting the FOMC minutes; near-term moves may hinge on Fed commentary, yields and dollar momentum rather than fresh macro shocks—this keeps IAU’s direction uncertain until minutes are parsed. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Retreats As Chinese New Year Holidays Begin
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple technical analyses point to support near the 50-day MA / Fibonacci levels; these are watch points for traders but don’t guarantee a sustained reversal. Gold (XAUUSD) Price Forecast: Traders Eye 50-Day MA for Gold Rally Price Prediction
- Negative Sentiment: Risk-on developments—U.S.-Iran talks and other easing geopolitical headlines—have reduced safe-haven demand, pressuring gold and therefore IAU. Gold and Silver Prices Fall as U.S.-Iran Talks Begin. Trump Says Tehran Wants a Deal.
- Negative Sentiment: Reports of strong long-liquidation and short-term selling pressure drove sharp intraday losses in gold; that type of positioning unwind hits IAU directly. Gold, silver see strong losses amid weak long liquidation
- Negative Sentiment: Heightened speculative activity and ETF volatility in China adds downside risk—volatile outflows or trading in regional ETFs can amplify swings in global gold ETFs like IAU. Safety No Longer? ETF Volatility in China Grips Gold
iShares Gold Trust Profile
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Gold Trust
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- The “Bomb” in America’s Basement
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.