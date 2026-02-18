iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,165,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.60% of iShares Gold Trust worth $958,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,520,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,493,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,876 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 8.5% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,130,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,890,000 after buying an additional 559,413 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,616,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,563,000 after buying an additional 148,881 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,814,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,099,000 after buying an additional 323,755 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 809.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,108,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,835 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock opened at $91.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.70. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $104.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

