Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCDF shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th.
The Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) is headquartered in Quebec City and is one of Canada’s Schedule I banks. Established in 1846, the institution has grown from a regional savings bank into a diversified financial services provider. While its core footprint remains in Quebec, the bank also serves customers in other Canadian provinces through a network of branches, digital channels and broker partnerships.
Laurentian Bank’s personal banking division offers chequing and savings accounts, mortgages, lines of credit, credit cards and payment solutions.
