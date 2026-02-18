TJX Companies (TJX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $17.3602 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TJX Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $156.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $174.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $159.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.32.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total value of $4,464,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 535,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,634,629.83. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,896.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,935 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,853 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

(Get Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.