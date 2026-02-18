International Money Express (IMXI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

International Money Express Stock Performance

Shares of IMXI opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $462.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. International Money Express has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $18.54.

Institutional Trading of International Money Express

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in International Money Express by 35.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 287,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in International Money Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc (NASDAQ: IMXI) is a U.S.-based financial services company specializing in cross-border money transfers and digital payment solutions. Through its proprietary IMX platform, the company enables person-to-person transfers, bill payments and cash disbursement services. Its digital offerings include a mobile app and web portal that allow customers to send funds securely to relatives and businesses in multiple countries.

The company operates a network of thousands of agent locations across key remittance corridors in Latin America, the Caribbean and parts of the Asia-Pacific region.

See Also

