Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,928 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $12,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 172.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.46.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE CRL opened at $158.06 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $228.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -101.32, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company’s core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.