Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in Huntsman Corporation $HUN

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,349 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Huntsman were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 97.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,137,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,127 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 599,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 197.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Huntsman from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Huntsman from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of HUN opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.36. Huntsman Corporation has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $18.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 5.69%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -18.42%.

Key Stories Impacting Huntsman

Here are the key news stories impacting Huntsman this week:

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1970 by entrepreneur Jon Huntsman Sr., the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad portfolio of products serving diverse end markets. Huntsman maintains a presence in more than 30 countries, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

The company organizes its operations into several core business segments, including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.

