ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 661,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,795 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $208,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $306.85 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $337.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $835.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Freedom Capital upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $310.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.73.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total value of $1,064,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,442,418.40. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 21,164 shares of company stock valued at $6,579,748 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

