Syon Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,224 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,275,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2,062.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,227,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,595,072,000 after buying an additional 8,800,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,518,451,000 after buying an additional 4,681,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 42.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,839,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,932,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 21,239.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $378,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,042 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Oracle from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, January 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Melius Research set a $160.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.97.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $153.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.62. The stock has a market cap of $442.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. This represents a 50.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

