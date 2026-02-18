NEOS Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $1,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $649.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $149.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $552.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $656.34.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.22%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $654.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $592.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $612.50.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

