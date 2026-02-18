First National Bank of Omaha Buys New Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,605 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 1.1% in the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 3.0% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 3.9% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 28,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.76, for a total value of $5,727,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 14,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $2,892,194.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,662.79. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,088 shares of company stock valued at $27,212,340. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AME stock opened at $233.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.06. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94. The firm has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.44.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.00%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird set a $245.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

