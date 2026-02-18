NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $22.04 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 48.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,397 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $22,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Prologis by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total value of $79,239.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,340.80. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $141.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.19. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $141.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.48. The firm has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 37.86%.The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 113.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Prologis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price objective on Prologis in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

Get Our Latest Report on Prologis

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.