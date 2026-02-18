Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,635 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,635 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up 1.9% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $22,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dahring Cusmano LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Freedom Capital upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, CICC Research upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.05.

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total transaction of $2,176,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 239,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,416,822.15. This represents a 4.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,673,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 413,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,899,626.49. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,023,844 shares of company stock valued at $167,455,085. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $133.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.28. The stock has a market cap of $317.05 billion, a PE ratio of 211.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.