Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR Shares Sold by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC reduced its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,806 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAMR. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 15.8% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 47.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 9.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAMR. Citigroup upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.6%

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $132.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.05. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $99.84 and a twelve month high of $136.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 145.54%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR) is one of North America’s largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

