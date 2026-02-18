BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOA) Short Interest Update

BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 909,129 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 1,085,882 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 919,863 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 919,863 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioAge Labs

In related news, insider Paul D. Rubin sold 7,433 shares of BioAge Labs stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $139,368.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristen Fortney sold 233,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $4,223,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 976,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,702,315.88. This trade represents a 19.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,437 shares of company stock worth $5,813,228. Insiders own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Get BioAge Labs alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioAge Labs by 60.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 453,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 171,426 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in BioAge Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioAge Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BioAge Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioAge Labs by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 151,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 101,085 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIOA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioAge Labs in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BioAge Labs in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on BioAge Labs in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised BioAge Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BioAge Labs from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BioAge Labs

BioAge Labs Price Performance

Shares of BIOA stock opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05. BioAge Labs has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

BioAge Labs Company Profile

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ: BIOA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapies that address age-associated diseases. The company leverages its proprietary analytics platform to mine large-scale human biological data for insights into the molecular mechanisms of aging. By targeting fundamental aging pathways, BioAge aims to create interventions that extend healthspan and treat conditions that disproportionately affect older populations.

At the core of BioAge’s operations is its integrated drug discovery platform, which combines human omics datasets, machine learning algorithms and experimental validation to identify novel drug targets.

Further Reading

