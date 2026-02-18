Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives $63.32 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.3158.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Weiss Ratings raised Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

In other Zions Bancorporation, N.A. news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 15,476 shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $1,019,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,269.30. The trade was a 27.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Eric Ellingsen sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $93,069.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 40,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,918.47. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 53,302 shares of company stock worth $3,356,517 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 2.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 27,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.40. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle?market firms and high?net?worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash?management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company’s commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

