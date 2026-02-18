Short Interest in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Increases By 26.1%

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 612,018 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the January 15th total of 485,272 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,226 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 286,226 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 852,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,034,000 after buying an additional 351,923 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1,074.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 292,952 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 925,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,581,000 after purchasing an additional 201,653 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 524.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 228,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 191,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,627,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,657,000 after purchasing an additional 166,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APOG. DA Davidson set a $46.00 price target on Apogee Enterprises in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apogee Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ APOG opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $886.86 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 2.86%.The business had revenue of $348.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Apogee Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.4-3.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 3rd. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of value-added architectural products and services. The company specializes in the design, fabrication and installation of high-performance glass, framing systems, curtain walls, skylights and other building envelope solutions. Its operations span three primary platforms—Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass and Architectural Services—enabling Apogee to deliver complete, integrated façade systems for new construction, renovation and retrofit projects.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Apogee traces its roots to the mid-20th century and today serves commercial, institutional and residential markets across North America and Europe.

