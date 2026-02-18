Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,955 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 25,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of KTOS opened at $91.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.55. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $134.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 707.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KTOS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonah Adelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $2,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,348 shares in the company, valued at $699,230.40. This trade represents a 76.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 16,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $1,934,148.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,092.38. This represents a 38.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 914,407 shares of company stock valued at $74,930,858 over the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.