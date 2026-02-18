Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.14 and last traded at $43.89, with a volume of 55240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.20.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.66. The stock has a market cap of $608.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 231.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $29,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 273.8% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 848.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE: UHT) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, financing and development of healthcare-related properties. The company’s primary focus is on sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions with hospitals, healthcare systems and senior living operators. Its portfolio includes medical office buildings, hospitals, outpatient facilities, senior housing communities and life science research facilities, all structured to provide long-term, triple-net leases with established healthcare providers.

UHT’s real estate holdings are diversified across key markets throughout the United States, from major metropolitan areas to growing suburban regions.

