Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Trading Up 30.1% – Still a Buy?

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report) rose 30.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.0150 and last traded at $10.0150. Approximately 770 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Keppel Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94.

About Keppel

Keppel Corporation Limited is a diversified Singaporean conglomerate with core operations spanning offshore and marine engineering, property development, infrastructure solutions, and asset management. In the offshore and marine segment, the company designs and constructs drillships, floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as next-generation offshore platforms. The property arm focuses on residential, commercial and mixed-use developments, delivering integrated townships and urban revitalisation projects across Asia and beyond.

In infrastructure, Keppel provides energy and environmental solutions such as waste-to-energy plants, district cooling systems and power-to-x technologies, alongside telecommunications infrastructure and data centre development through its digital arm.

