Quanta Services (PWR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.00 per share and revenue of $7.3845 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.
Quanta Services Stock Performance
NYSE:PWR opened at $525.16 on Wednesday. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $543.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $459.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.80, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Quanta Services Company Profile
Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.
In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.
