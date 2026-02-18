Oil States International (OIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $178.9180 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 20, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.
Shares of Oil States International stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $555.68 million, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.30. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $9.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62.
In other Oil States International news, CEO Cindy B. Taylor sold 14,760 shares of Oil States International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,109,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,240,637. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Oil States International from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.
Oil States International, Inc is a Houston-based provider of products and services to the global oil and gas industry. Through its well site solutions and flat steel solutions segments, the company supplies critical equipment and consumables used in drilling, completion and production operations. Its well site offerings include a broad range of rental products—such as coiled tubing, frac iron, pressure control equipment and downhole tool rentals—designed to support drilling rigs and well completion crews.
In addition to rental and service offerings, Oil States International’s flat steel solutions business manufactures and distributes steel pipeline and flowback products.
