Legal & General Group Plc Sells 132,725 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,115,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,725 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.48% of Trip.com Group worth $234,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Trip.com Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 332.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 40,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 30,819 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at about $371,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 0.3%

TCOM opened at $51.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of -0.15. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $49.48 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Trip.com Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings call emphasized global growth and progress across Trip.com’s international operations, a reminder of underlying business momentum that could support long-term revenue recovery. Trip.com Group Earnings Call Highlights Global Growth

Earnings call emphasized global growth and progress across Trip.com’s international operations, a reminder of underlying business momentum that could support long-term revenue recovery. Negative Sentiment: Multiple class-action suits and investor-alerts allege securities fraud or misleading disclosures for the period April 30, 2024–January 13, 2026; several firms have filed or are soliciting plaintiffs (Rosen, Robbins, Rosen Geller, Pomerantz, Schall, Bernstein Liebhard, Faruqi, Bronstein, Holzer, Portnoy and others). These actions raise potential legal costs, distraction for management, and investor uncertainty. Investor Notice: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of the Trip.com Group Limited Class Action Lawsuit

Multiple class-action suits and investor-alerts allege securities fraud or misleading disclosures for the period April 30, 2024–January 13, 2026; several firms have filed or are soliciting plaintiffs (Rosen, Robbins, Rosen Geller, Pomerantz, Schall, Bernstein Liebhard, Faruqi, Bronstein, Holzer, Portnoy and others). These actions raise potential legal costs, distraction for management, and investor uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Numerous law firms are urging investors to act and compete to serve as lead plaintiff (deadline to move for lead plaintiff: May 11, 2026). The proliferation of filings/solicitations intensifies publicity and could increase settlement/defense exposure even if claims are ultimately unsuccessful. INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors…

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM) is a China-based online travel services company that provides a broad range of consumer and business travel products. The company operates consumer-facing travel platforms and mobile apps that enable users to search, book and manage hotel reservations, airline tickets, packaged tours, rail travel, car rentals, airport transfers and local activities. It also offers corporate travel management and B2B solutions that support travel suppliers and downstream distribution partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Trip.com Group serves customers across China and increasingly in international markets through a portfolio of brands and global distribution channels.

Featured Stories

