Textron Inc. $TXT Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Textron worth $43,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXT. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 388.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Textron during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Textron in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 804.0% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Textron by 155.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price target on Textron in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Textron from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.60.

TXT stock opened at $91.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $101.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.01). Textron had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Atherton sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.68, for a total value of $749,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 29,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,395.64. The trade was a 20.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Scott C. Donnelly sold 219,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total value of $21,612,705.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 742,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,061,355.38. This trade represents a 22.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,473 shares of company stock worth $29,976,723. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

