Swiss National Bank Has $45.32 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $45,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,352,000 after purchasing an additional 24,788 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 41.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 6,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,281,878.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 52,101 shares in the company, valued at $10,487,931.30. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $1,720,261.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,151,117.72. The trade was a 13.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,422 shares of company stock worth $400,801 and sold 21,416 shares worth $4,157,630. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHRW opened at $171.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.49 and its 200-day moving average is $156.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $203.34.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $165.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world’s largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company’s primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

