Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Zebra Technologies worth $43,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $204.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.17. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $203.70 and a one year high of $352.66.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 7.76%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total value of $34,177.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,583,262.77. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $323.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $351.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company’s product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

