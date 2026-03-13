Swiss National Bank Has $49.22 Million Holdings in Invitation Home $INVH

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,678,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.27% of Invitation Home worth $49,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,026,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,862,000 after purchasing an additional 719,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,693,992,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Invitation Home by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,159,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,334,000 after purchasing an additional 460,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invitation Home by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,855,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,018,000 after purchasing an additional 309,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Home by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,319,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,880,000 after buying an additional 514,100 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Home Stock Performance

INVH opened at $25.10 on Friday. Invitation Home has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 21.53%.The company had revenue of $685.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $36.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Invitation Home from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

Invitation Home Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

