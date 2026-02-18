Alstom ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alstom ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 477,536 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the January 15th total of 370,790 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 805,410 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 805,410 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Alstom Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97. Alstom has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $3.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.

Get Alstom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALSMY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Alstom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alstom is a global leader in the transportation sector, specializing in the design, manufacture and delivery of rail infrastructure, rolling stock and signaling systems. The company’s portfolio includes high-speed trains, regional and commuter trains, metros, trams and e-buses, as well as digital mobility solutions for railway networks. In addition to new equipment, Alstom offers a comprehensive suite of services ranging from maintenance and modernization to spare parts management and on-site support.

Founded in France with roots tracing back to the early 20th century, Alstom has evolved through a series of mergers and acquisitions to become one of the world’s largest rail transport equipment suppliers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.