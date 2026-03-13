Legal & General Group Plc Buys 217,727 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,059,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,727 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.73% of DuPont de Nemours worth $238,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 522,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,737,000 after buying an additional 69,895 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 63,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE DD opened at $45.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of -24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $52.66.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 7.03%.The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.480 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is -43.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised DuPont de Nemours to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Zacks Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont’s operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

