Swiss National Bank Purchases 22,533 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,833 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,533 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $42,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,000.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $197.17 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.37 and a 52-week high of $237.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.45.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting DICK’S Sporting Goods this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus — consolidated revenue ~ $6.23B (roughly +60% YoY) and quarterly results topped estimates, signaling strong demand and comp?sales improvement. MarketBeat Q4 release

Q4 results beat consensus — consolidated revenue ~ $6.23B (roughly +60% YoY) and quarterly results topped estimates, signaling strong demand and comp?sales improvement. Positive Sentiment: Company raised revenue outlook above Street expectations (company-provided FY sales range materially above prior consensus), suggesting top-line momentum persists even as integration costs temper near-term margins. Reuters: forecasts annual sales above estimates

Company raised revenue outlook above Street expectations (company-provided FY sales range materially above prior consensus), suggesting top-line momentum persists even as integration costs temper near-term margins. Positive Sentiment: Board increased capital returns — quarterly dividend raised to $1.25 (3.1% q/q increase; ~2.5% yield) and the company continues an active buyback posture (large prior authorization), supporting shareholder returns. PR Newswire: Q4 & dividend

Board increased capital returns — quarterly dividend raised to $1.25 (3.1% q/q increase; ~2.5% yield) and the company continues an active buyback posture (large prior authorization), supporting shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Management and some analysts highlight long?term upside from Foot Locker integration, store expansion and inventory actions — these are conviction drivers for bulls but imply a multi?quarter path to full benefit. MarketBeat: long-term view

Management and some analysts highlight long?term upside from Foot Locker integration, store expansion and inventory actions — these are conviction drivers for bulls but imply a multi?quarter path to full benefit. Negative Sentiment: Profit guidance disappointed some — FY2026 EPS guidance of $13.50–$14.50 sits below several analyst expectations and was cited as a restraint on the stock despite the stronger revenue outlook. CNBC: weak profit guidance

Profit guidance disappointed some — FY2026 EPS guidance of $13.50–$14.50 sits below several analyst expectations and was cited as a restraint on the stock despite the stronger revenue outlook. Negative Sentiment: Near-term profit pressure from Foot Locker acquisition — GAAP/profit metrics were hit (reports noted a ~57% profit decline year over year), highlighting integration costs that compress near-term margins. Reuters: profit/Foot Locker impact

Near-term profit pressure from Foot Locker acquisition — GAAP/profit metrics were hit (reports noted a ~57% profit decline year over year), highlighting integration costs that compress near-term margins. Negative Sentiment: Options and sentiment risk — unusually large put buying and notes of elevated short interest/valuation pressure were reported after the print, which can amplify downside volatility even as fundamentals look constructive. MarketBeat: short interest/valuation concerns

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $252.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson set a $260.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.89.

View Our Latest Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK’S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK’S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.